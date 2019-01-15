Local Matters

January 15, 2019 - 3:22pm

East Pembroke selections firefighter of the year, service person of the year

posted by Howard B. Owens in East Pembroke Fire, news, pembroke, batavia, east pembroke.

epfddinner2019.jpg

The East Pembroke Fire Department held its annual installation and awards banquet at Batavia Downs on Saturday night and Kenny Marble was named firefighter of the year.

Top photo: Don Newton, Sr., president, Chuck Chatley, assistant chief, Steve Smelski, assistant chief, Kenny Marble, vice president, Paul Fenton, owner of Fenton's Produce, commissioner, and service person of the year after serving on the board for 27 years, Don Newton, Jr., chief, Bill Lawrence, commissioner, Tom Dix, commissioner, and Rick Groff, incoming commissioner, replacing Fenton.

epfddinner2019-2.jpg

Paul Fenton, service person of the year.

epfddinner2019-3.jpg

Kenny Marble, firefighter of the year.

epfddinner2019-4.jpg

Officers taking the oath of office.

epfddinner2019-5.jpg

The fire department members and district commissioners.

