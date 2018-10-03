Ed Arnold Scrap honored for support of regional recyciling

Press release:

At the Sept. 28 meeting of the GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee, Ed Arnold Recycling was recognized for its support of the GLOW Committee and its efforts, along with its overall recycling work.

Unbeknownst to the Arnold family, at its June 22 meeting, the Committee passed a resolution that noted, among other things, Ed Arnold’s valuable input to GLOW in GLOW’s formative years, the support they have given to GLOW’s efforts to promote recycling; and contributions to GLOW’s household hazardous waste collection from the time it began in 1996.

Ed Arnold takes numerous lead acid vehicle batteries and propane tanks each year at the collections at no charge to GLOW. Ed Arnold Jr. attended the meeting, not knowing why he was asked to attend.

Dan Pangrazio, GLOW chairman and Peggy Grayson, Recycling Administration, presented the award. Pangrazio noted that Grayson felt the award was essential that the company be recognized and Committee members agreed. Grayson added that at least in her 20-plus years with GLOW, and most likely since GLOW began in 1987, it was the only time such an award was given.

After Grayson read the resolution, Ed Arnold Jr. was presented with a recycled glass award with an inscription that read “In appreciation for contributions toward regional recycling efforts and assistance given to GLOW Solid Waste through the years” by Pangrazio and Grayson on behalf of the Committee. Arnold thanked the Committee and gave members an overview of how the materials collected are recycled.