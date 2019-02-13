Elba Drama Club presents 'Beauty and the Beast' this weekend

The Elba Central School Drama Club presents Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" this weekend with performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Performers, in a cast of 47 people, include Lindsay Augello as Belle, Garrett Sinemus as Beast and Young Prince, Devyn Reigle as Gaston, Carolyn Sybertz as Lumiere, Herman Sinemus as Cogsworth, Lucy LoBello as Mrs. Potts, and Elliott Walsh as Chip. Steve Hawley is the narrator.

Performances are in the Elba Central School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m and 7 p.m. on Sunday. The school is located at 57 S. Main St., Elba.

Tickets are $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults.