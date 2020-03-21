Elba graduation among 226 new state troopers

Among the 226 new state troopers who graduated in the 209th class Basic School of the New York State Police Academy was Evan Cole, a 2015 graduate of Elba High School.

He has been assigned to Troop D.

“After months of difficult classwork and training, the 209th Basic School graduates join the ranks of one of the finest police agencies in the world,” said New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett. “This graduation is the culmination of 26 weeks of hard work and perseverance. I congratulate all of our new Troopers and thank them for their continued dedication and determination.”

Photo submitted by Lynn Bezon.