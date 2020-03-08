Elba Lancers can't keep pace with Prattsburgh offense in Section V fional

Video Sponsor

Colton Dillon dominated on offense, scoring 30 points, but it wasn't enough to stop a Prattsburg offense that never knew a cold streak throughout 32 minutes of play at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday in the Class D2 Section V championship game.

Prattsburg prevailed 72-64.

Jaykob Belluscio scored 10 points for the Lancers.

Mason Putnam scored 19 points for Prattsburg, while Kris Johnson scored 16 and James Crowder scored 12.

Photos below by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.