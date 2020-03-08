Local Matters

March 8, 2020 - 7:51pm

Elba Lancers can't keep pace with Prattsburgh offense in Section V fional

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, elba, Elba HS, video.
Colton Dillon dominated on offense, scoring 30 points, but it wasn't enough to stop a Prattsburg offense that never knew a cold streak throughout 32 minutes of play at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday in the Class D2 Section V championship game.

Prattsburg prevailed 72-64.

Jaykob Belluscio scored 10 points for the Lancers. 

Mason Putnam scored 19 points for Prattsburg, while Kris Johnson scored 16 and James Crowder scored 12.  

