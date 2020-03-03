Elba pressures Hinsdale for 60-25 win in semifinal

Video Sponsor

Elba's full-court press proved to be too much for Hinsdale to handle Monday night in a Class D2 Section V semifinal game at Wayland-Cohocton. The Lady Lancers won 60-25 sending them to a championship match at 6 p.m. Friday at Letchworth against Andover.

The victory was the Lady Lancers' 20th of the season against two defeats.

Brynn Walczak scored 17 points. Maddie Muehlig scored 15. Taylor Augello scored nine. Muehlig was 5-8 from beyond the arc. Leah Bezon, who scored six points, had 10 rebounds. The team combined for 16 steals.

Hinsdale was held to seven points in the first half. No Hinsdale player reached double-digits in scoring in the game.

There were no other girls' basketball games played Monday night.

In boys' basketball:

Notre Dame lost to Genesee Valley 59-54.

Alexander lost to Perry 63-54.

Byron-Bergen lost to Red Jacket 83-63.

Oakfield-Alabama lost to York 61-58.

Tonight's girls' games:

Pavilion plays Arkport at 6 p.m. at Dansville.

Notre Dame plays Fillmore at 7:45 p.m. at Dansville.

Tomorrow, Byron-Bergen plays Letchworth at 6 p.m. and Pembroke plays Red Jacket at 7:45 p.m. Both games are at HFL.

In boys' basketball tonight, Elba plays Bradford at 7 p.m. at Mount Morris.