Eleven new cases reported in Genesee County, 41 people in mandatory isolation

Daily COVID-19 Briefing:

New Cases

As discussed during yesterday’s briefing, we are adding age ranges broken down by decade (except those from ages 0-20) to reiterate that any age is susceptible to COVID-19 and the complications. Throughout the nation even young people are having serious complications that may be associated with known or unknown underlying health conditions and health behaviors such as smoking, vaping and obesity. Tomorrow we are planning on including a cumulative breakdown of the ages.

As of 2:00 p.m. today: Genesee County received 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 54 positive cases Ten of the individuals reside in the central part of the County and one individual resides in the eastern part of the county. One individual is in their 20s, four individuals are in their 30s, two individuals are in their 40s, three individuals are in their 60s, and one individual is in their 70s.

Orleans County: 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 21 All 4 new cases live in the central part of Orleans County. One is in their 50’s, one in their 70’s, one in their 80’s and one in their 90’s All of the Orleans positive cases were connected to a confirmed positive case and are in mandatory isolation.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).

Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases

OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Going out for essentials - recommendations.

If you have to pick up essential items such as groceries or prescriptions, only (1) member of the house hold should be going out. Make a list ahead of time to limit your exposure in the store. Maintain at least of distance between you and other people. Do not bring in unessential items such as purses, phones, etc. Because COVID-19 is circulating locally, we can’t stress enough how important social distancing is and that EVERYONE needs to take this seriously and stay home! It is your social and civic responsibility to protect yourselves and others.

Businesses and Employers

Essential Businesses must continue to comply with the guidance and directives for maintaining a clean and safe work environment issued by the New York State Department of Health and every business, even if essential, is strongly urged to maintain social distance to the extent possible.

and directives for maintaining a clean and safe work environment issued by the New York State Department of Health and every business, even if essential, is strongly urged to maintain social distance to the extent possible. As an employer or business, it is your responsibility to protect your workforce and to follow and understand guidance as it pertains to COVID-19. The health and safety of your employees should be your utmost concern. Below are some things to consider: Actively encourage sick employees to stay home . If an employee becomes sick while at work , they should be separated from other employees, customers, and visitors and sent home immediately. Follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting areas the sick employee visited. Have conversations with employees about their concerns . Some employees may be at higher risk for severe illness, such as older adults and those with chronic medical conditions.

The Governor has established the New York State PAUSE Enforcement Assistance Task Force where individuals can file complaints regarding the operation of non-essential businesses or gatherings 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Click here to file a complaint online. You may also call 1-833-789-0470. Businesses that are not in compliance with the Governor’s executive order may be penalized.

If you believe your employer is in violation of either existing labor laws or recently issued executive orders, please contact the New York State Attorney General’s office at

(212) 416-8700 or mailto: [email protected]

The Use of Cloth Face Coverings

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies). The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. Recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms. Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing or proper hand washing.



The cloth face cover should: fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face be secured with ties or ear loops include multiple layers of fabric allow for breathing without restriction be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape



The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Mental Health