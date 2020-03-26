Local Matters

March 26, 2020 - 9:59am

Essential business hiring?

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

If you run or own an essential business and are hiring, email a job listing to [email protected]. Keep it short: Company name, job title, contact info, and a link, if available, where potential applicants can get more information such as job description and qualifications. We'll post all job openings for free.

Job Openings:

McCabe Enterprises Electrical Contractor
Electricians
[email protected] 

Arc of Genesee Orleans
Direct Support Professionals – Residential Program
Contact Info: (585) 343-1123 Human Resources
Link: www.arcgo.org/employment-opportunities

