Fire in the woods reported in Oakfield

Dispatchers have received a report of a fire in the woods in the area of Pearl Street and Drake Street that was supposedly started by juveniles who are now trying to put it out.

Oakfield Fire Department responding.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.: The location is 14 N. Pearl St. according to a first responder.

UPDATE 5:43 p.m.: The fire appears to be a tractor tire. It will be out shortly, a chief reports.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Oakfield command reports the fire is out.