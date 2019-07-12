First-place Batavia Muckdogs take second straight from top team in the New York-Penn League

Press release:

You never know who will step up for the Batavia Muckdogs during any given game. It's the main reason the team is 17-9, sitting in first place in the Pinckney Division.

Thursday night, it was Jack Strunc's turn, as the shortstop went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead Batavia to a 5-2 win over the Lowell Spinners.

Lowell is now 17-8 and Friday night's game in Batavia will determine who has the best overall record in the New York-Penn League.

"They have the best record coming in here but I think we show we can play with anyone," said Strunc. "It doesn't matter, we are confident no matter what division or who is at the top, these guys show up every single day, pitching and hitting."

Strunc, who was drafted this year in the 25th round of the draft by the Miami Marlins, scored twice and drove in two runs to increase his average to .333 with the three-hit game.

"I'm trying to see the ball as long as possible, I'm not trying to do too much," said Strunc. "I'm seeing a few more pitches than normal and I think that's helping."

Albert Guaimaro made three outstanding catches in right field including two running grabs near the fence to go with his RBI single at the plate. His defense kept runners from scoring in three innings.

Sean Reynolds, who is hitting .571 in his return to Batavia this week had a double and scored, Brayan Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Andrew Turner had an RBI single.

Pitching was strong again as Dakota Bennett picks up the win throwing five innings of shutout ball with three strikeouts and Geremy Galindez notched his second save, throwing a scoreless ninth with a strikeout. Easton Lucas started, striking out two in two innings and one of the new Muckdogs, Brock Love threw one scoreless inning with a strikeout. Love is a 34th round pick the Marlins from the 2019 draft and played at University of Alabama.

