First-place Muckdogs beat Auburn again

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs showed some power to go along with the season-long outstanding pitching to remain in first place with a 4-1 win over the Auburn Doubledays Friday night.

Batavia (13-7) is in first place in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division.

Edison Suriel picked up in the win in relief of Edgar Martinez (four innings, three strikeouts, two hits one run) by throwing a scoreless fifth with a strikeout. Dakota Bennett had an unconventional save, throwing the final four innings of shutout ball, striking out two and giving up just two hits and no walks.

At the plate, Troy Johnston (double, RBI, run) and Harrison Dinicola (double, RBI) each had two hits while Milton Smith II (run), Nic Ready (RBI double), Andrew Turner and Jack Strunc (RBI double) all had hits. Albert Guaimaro blasted a triple for the Muckdogs and scored.

Batavia trailed 1-0 in the third when Johnston doubled with two outs and scored on Ready's double.

In the fourth, Strunc scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball. The Muckdogs tacked on insurance with single runs in the seventh and eighth.

The Muckdogs continue to get support from the draft and Miami Marlins signings: as Bennett was an 11th round pick of Miami in 2017; Johnston a 17th round this year; Dinicola went in the 27th round in 2018; Ready was picked in the 23rd round this year; Strunc 25th round this year; Smith II was a 22nd round pick in 2018; and Andrew Turner went in the 39th round in 2018.

The Muckdogs have won four-of-five and the last two on the road.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 4 p.m. as the Muckdogs have five more road games over the next four days before returning home to play Lowell on Wednesday, July 10 as part of a three-game home stand (July 10, 11 and 12).

Hot dogs are just $1 on Wednesday and all Labatt's products are $2. Friday is Crafty Hour, all craft beers are $3.

All three games start at 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available at the Dwyer Stadium box office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, online at muckdogs.com or call 585-483-3647.