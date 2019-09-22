Football roundup: Le Roy beats Cal-Mum/BB 20-6

Le Roy dominated archrival Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen at Hartwood Park on Friday night, securing a 20-6 win.

Andrew Englerth ran for 158 yards on 16 attempts and scored twice. Kyler LaCarte ran for 52 yards on eight carries. Jake Hill carried eight times for 42 yards. Hill was six for seven passing for 63 yards and a TD. Nate Andrews had a TD reception in three catches for 42 yards.

On defense, Hill and Cole Rauscher had seven tackles each. Rauscher added a sack and Englerth also notched a sack as did Jimmy Burns.

For the Raiders, Bryce Yockel ran for 176 yards on 25 carries and scored one touchdown. Vinny Molisani caught three passes for 35 yards. Joe Laursen was eight for 14 passing for 57 yards. On defense, Molisani had 11 tackles.

In other weekend football action:

Honeoye Falls-Lima beat Batavia 41-7.

Notre Dame beat Red Jacket 34 to 14. Gabe Macdonald ran for 123 yards on 15 carries. He was six for 14 passing for 152 yards and two TDs. Mark Sanders ran for 31 yards on four carries and scored a TD. He had four receptions for 121 yards and a TD. Jed Reese rushed for 181 yards on 22 carries and scored twice. Anthony Zambito had a TD reception of 28 yards. Cody Henry had nine tackles and an interception.

Alexander 23, Clyde-Savannah 6. Ty Wood scored on an 18-yard run and a four-yard fumble recovery. Dylan Busch hit Nick Kramer on a 26-yard TD pass.

In eight-man games, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 60 beat Maple Grove 12 and Pembroke beat Frewsburg 28-16.

Photos by Ed Henry.

Top photo: Le Roy's Nate Andrews celebrates his 28-yd TD pass from Jake Hill just three minutes into the game.





Andrew Englerth rushed for 158 yards on 16 carries and two TDs, including the electrifying

60-yarder with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Knights.





CM-BB's rushing star Bryce Yockel rushed for 176 yards on 25 carries and the lone score for the Raiders.