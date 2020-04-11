Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received six more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has two new cases and Genesee has four. Contact tracing has been initiated.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and locations. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.

We encourage everyone to continue social distancing and staying home. If you need to go out, for essential needs, only one person should be running those errands so as not to risk further exposure. This is not a time for gatherings or date night.

The life you save may be you or a loved one. We can do this together…we are one day closer to this being a memory.