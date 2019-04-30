Fourth child for couple from Middleport arrives in ambulance headed to UMMC

A Middleport couple welcomed a new child into their family at 11:15 p.m. Monday in an ambulance somewhere between Lewiston Road in Oakfield and North Street in Batavia.

Betty Lee Bruning is doing well after the unusual arrival in the world of a baby weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces, according to Stacey Pastuszynski for UMMC.

Emergency dispatchers received a call of a woman in labor in a car at the side of the road at 7616 Lewiston Road, Oakfield shortly after 11 p.m. A deputy and a trooper along with a Mercy EMS ambulance and Oakfield fire arrived within minutes.

Jenna Roberts Bruning was placed in the ambulance while still in labor and gave birth a short time later.

Betty is the fourth child for Gabe and Jenna Roberts Bruning.

Their newborn daughter will grow up on the family farm in Middleport.

