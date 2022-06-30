Fratto receives endorsement of Genesee County Conservative Party

Press release:

Today, Mario Fratto’s campaign announced the endorsements of three county-level endorsements by the Conservative Party: Genesee, Ontario, and Seneca.

Genesee County Conservative Chair Julie Ann Bolas-Carasone said:

Let’s show everyone that the establishment politicians, that ignore us, and don’t work for us, will not be voted for. We need real leaders and that is Mario!

Mario made the following statement:

I am so grateful and honored to receive these Conservative endorsements. I am the only candidate who is from this district, and actually has skin in the game. I am raising my family here, and almost everybody I love and care about calls this district home. Claudia Tenney isn’t from here, and supports amnesty, Red Flag laws, overseas wars, and the woke transgender agenda. We won’t allow the corporate elites to buy this election, just to install another career politician. The people are waking up, and we refuse to be ruled by DC insiders. The establishment has failed us for far too long, and now their time is up!

Mario Fratto’s family has been in the district for five generations. He is an attorney and runs his family’s granite construction business. He is the only true America First conservative in the race and more information can be found at marioforcongress.com.