The National Weather Service in Buffalo is warning local residents to expect freezing rain early Wednesday morning, which could affect the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Up to 1/10th of an inch of freezing rain could fall with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Untreated roads could be slippery and there may be limited visibility at times making travel potentially hazardous.