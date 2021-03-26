Gale-force winds knock out power for at least 3,000 National Grid customers in Genesee County

More than 3,000 National Grid customers spread out over more than 15 locations in Genesee County had power outages following heavy winds that swept through the region late this morning and afternoon.

The outages include:

Le Roy and Bergen (centered in the Village of Le Roy), two outages affecting 2,435 customers. A crew has been assigned and it is accessing conditions.

Bethany, one outage along Bethany Center Road just south of Ellicott Street Road, 20 customers. A crew has been assigned.

Alexander, two outages, both just north of the village, affecting 75 and 81 customers. A crew assigned to the southern of the two outages but not yet to the other outage. A third outage, affecting fewer than five customers is reported near Attica.

A small outage is reported just south of Darien Center. No crew assigned.

Basom, two outages on the reservation along the county line with one crossing the county line. One outage, 774 customs, a crew assigned. Another, 731 customers, a crew is assigned. Another, more to the eastern side of the reservation, 105 customers. There are also two smaller outages with crews assigned.

Alabama, one outage along Lewiston Road, 21 customers, no crew assigned.

Village of Oakfield, multiple outages affecting 821 customers, a crew is assigned.

Elba, just east of the village, north of Route 262, 22 customers, no crew assigned.

Batavia, there were two outages but both appear to have been cleared.

Scanner traffic was heavy for awhile late this morning and early afternoon. As for what fire crews responded to, here's what we know: