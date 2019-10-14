Gas prices continue downward trend

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.64, down a penny since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.89. The New York State average is $2.70 – down 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.68 (down 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.67 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.66 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.69 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.70 (down 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.58 (down 3 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.66 (down 2 cents since last week)

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI increased by $1.15 to settle at $54.70. Crude prices increased after more tensions in the Middle East that could lead to a disruption in global crude supply.

Crude prices also increased based on reports that OPEC and its partners could deepen production cuts next year in an effort to reduce supply, which would lead to higher oil prices. This was not reflected in pump prices, which are down slightly over the past week.