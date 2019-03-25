Local Matters

March 25, 2019 - 10:17am

Gas prices continue to climb

posted by Howard B. Owens in gas prices, news.

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.63, up 8 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.61. The New York State average is $2.70 – up 4 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.73. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

  • Batavia -- $2.64 (up 4 cents since last week)
  • Buffalo -- $2.61 (up 3 cents since last week)
  • Ithaca -- $2.71 (up 2 cents since last week)
  • Rochester -- $2.68 (up 1 cents since last week)
  • Rome -- $2.69 (up 2 cents since last week)
  • Syracuse -- $2.67 (up 1 cents since last week)
  • Watertown -- $2.71 (up 3 cents since last week)

Gas prices have increased as demand continues to rise while total domestic stocks decrease. The latest report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that demand is much higher than last year at this time. As crude prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit as the country enters the spring and summer driving seasons. Motorists should expect higher gas prices through Memorial Day.

March 25, 2019 - 10:58am
John Roach
John Roach's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 hours 15 min ago
Joined: May 29 2008 - 5:22am

On Clinton Street (CITGO) it's $2.69
Bought gas Sunday on Walden near Union at $2.54, but just about 1 mile away on Walden it was $2.99

Upcoming

more

