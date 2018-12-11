Local Matters

December 11, 2018 - 6:11pm

Gas prices drop throughout region

posted by Howard B. Owens in gas prices, news.

AAA of Western New York reports that gas prices throughout the region continue to drop.  

From AAA:

  • Batavia - $2.81 (down 3 cents since last week)
  • Buffalo - $2.83 (down 5 cents since last week)
  • Ithaca - $2.61 (down 4 cents since last week)
  • Rochester - $2.72 (down 4 cents since last week)
  • Rome - $2.74 (down 2 cents since last week)
  • Syracuse - $2.62 (down 4 cents since last week)
  • Watertown - $2.87 (no change since last week)

