Gas prices lower again this week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.37, down 5 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.43. The New York State average is $2.70 – down 4 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.63. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages: