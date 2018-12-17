Local Matters

December 17, 2018 - 9:20am

Gas prices lower again this week

posted by Howard B. Owens in gas prices, news.

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.37, down 5 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.43. The New York State average is $2.70 – down 4 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.63. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

  • Batavia -- $2.74 (down 7 cents since last week)
  • Buffalo -- $2.77 (down 6 cents since last week)
  • Ithaca -- $2.55 (down 6 cents since last week)
  • Rochester -- $2.67 (down 5 cents since last week)
  • Rome -- $2.69 (down 5 cents since last week)
  • Syracuse -- $2.58 (down 4 cents since last week)
  • Watertown -- $2.84 (down 3 cents since last week)

