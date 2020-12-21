Gas prices rise on higher crude oil price driven by optimism over vaccine

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.22, up six cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.55. The New York State average is $2.30 – up four cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.69. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.23 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.24 (up five cents since last week)

Ithaca - $2.26 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester - $2.27 (up four cents since last week)

Rome - $2.35 (up two cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.26 (up eight cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.33 (up three cents since last week)

After gas demand reached a low point recently, it is now on the rise according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest report shows that gas demand increased while supplies tightened amid lower refinery utilization. After decreasing for four weeks, the increase in gas demand has helped to push pump prices up across the country. The increase in the national average is likely temporary as the country enters the winter driving season — a time when gas demand typically hits the lowest levels for the year.

Crude prices also rose due to a weak dollar and increasing investment based on market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude oil demand recover in 2021. Higher crude prices have also helped to lift pump prices since the price of oil makes up over half of the cost of gasoline. Continued positive news about the vaccines will continue helping the domestic price of crude rise.