Gas prices up nationally while price in Batavia holds steady

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.43, up 3 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.53. The New York State average is $2.53 – up 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.71. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.47 (no change since last week)

Buffalo - $2.50 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $2.48 (up 2 cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.48 (no change since last week)

Rome - $2.51 (up 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse - $2.47 (up 1 cent since last week)

Watertown - $2.51 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rising crude oil prices are pushing up gas prices at the pump. Refineries are also gearing up for spring gasoline production and maintenance season.