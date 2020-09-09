GCEDC board approved downtown redevelopment project

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors approved incentives for a building renovation project in the city of Batavia at its September 3, 2020 board meeting.

Neppalli Holdings, LLC will invest approximately $1.165 million to renovate a three-story building at 99 Main Street in downtown Batavia. The renovation and redevelopment of the 7,500 sq. ft. building, which was built in 1865, includes a new storefront, façade, and reconstruction of the existing three floors.

A dental practice will reside on the first floor with the second floor being developed for commercial office space. The third floor will include 2 two-bedroom market-rate apartments.

Neppalli Holdings, LLC is the latest transformational building renovation project to proceed in downtown Batavia through Governor Cuomo’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

The project will be receiving sales and mortgage tax benefits totaling $63,500.