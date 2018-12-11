Genesee Chorale debuts original piece inspired by Letchworth State Park at 'Glory and Majesty' concert

Genesee Chorale and Brighton Symphony Orchestra will perform a special holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Grace Baptist Church, Vine Street, Batavia, featuring an original work about Letchworth State Park, “Glory and Majesty.”

This concert is the debut a four-movement piece composed by Daniel Baldwin with lyrics taken from poems written by early visitors to Glen Iris Inn, which were assembled into a book by William Pryor Letchworth.

The evening also includes familiar Christmas songs, such as “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “Sleigh Bells,” introduces some newer pieces, and concludes with Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Ric Jones, top photo, conducts.

Tickets, presale or at the door are $10. For presale tickets and further information, visit Chorale’s website, GeneseeChorale.com.

Photos from Monday's rehearsal.