Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 11, 2018 - 5:11pm

Genesee Chorale debuts original piece inspired by Letchworth State Park at 'Glory and Majesty' concert

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee Chorale, news, arts, entertainment.

choraleletchworth2018.jpg

Genesee Chorale and Brighton Symphony Orchestra will perform a special holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Grace Baptist Church, Vine Street, Batavia, featuring an original work about Letchworth State Park,  “Glory and Majesty.”

This concert is the debut a four-movement piece composed by Daniel Baldwin with lyrics taken from poems written by early visitors to Glen Iris Inn, which were assembled into a book by William Pryor Letchworth.  

The evening also includes familiar Christmas songs, such as “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “Sleigh Bells,” introduces some newer pieces, and concludes with Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”  

Ric Jones, top photo, conducts.

Tickets, presale or at the door are $10.  For presale tickets and further information, visit Chorale’s website, GeneseeChorale.com.

Photos from Monday's rehearsal.

choraleletchworth2018-2.jpg

choraleletchworth2018-3.jpg

choraleletchworth2018-4.jpg

choraleletchworth2018-5.jpg

choraleletchworth2018-6.jpg

choraleletchworth2018-7.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button