December 21, 2020 - 8:55pm
Genesee County records its 20th COVID-related death, active cases climbs to 342
Press release:
- Genesee County received 159 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1831 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Byron, Corfu, Darien, Elba, LeRoy, Oakfield, Pavilion and Stafford.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
- 112 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 14 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 28 of the new positive cases are residents at New York State Veterans Home at Batavia.
- 2 of the new positive cases are residents at the LeRoy Village Green.
- We are saddened to report the loss of a resident of the Batavia VA Medical Center. The individual was over 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.
- Orleans County received 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1074 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Murray, Ridgeway, Shelby and Yates.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
- 8 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 72 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 6 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 1 of the new positives is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- 2 of the new positives are inmates of the Orleans Correctional Facility.
- We are saddened to report the loss of an Orleans County community member. The individual was over 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.