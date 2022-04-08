GO Art! provides local arts organizations and artists with annual state grants

The Genesee Orleans Regional Arts Council, GO Art!, handed out $107,000 in grants to about three dozen arts organizations and artists on Thursday.

These "re-grants" are state-sponsored and in a program designed by the Legislature to promote the arts in every region in the state. All 62 counties in the state have organizations that are in charge of ensuring the grants are distributed to worthwhile local arts projects.

"The goal is to make state arts support available to geographically, economically, and ethnically diverse segments of the state’s population.," said Mary Jo Whitman, program chair.

The grants are available through four programs: Reach, Ripple, Spark, and the Restart NY Regrant Program.

Here is an explanation of the programs and a list of the recipients:

Reach :

The GO ART! Community Arts Grants (Reach Grants) provide seed grants to individual artists, collectives and arts organizations for projects and activities that enable Genesee and Orleans County communities to experience and engage with the performing, literary, media, and visual arts. Each year the program supports over arts projects, including concerts, performances, public art, exhibitions, screenings, festivals, workshops, readings, and more. Orleans County YMCA – YMCA Visual Community Culture - $4,500

– YMCA Visual Community Culture - $4,500 Village of Albion - Concerts on the Canal - $2,410

- Concerts on the Canal - $2,410 Lyndonville Lions Club – I Hear the Music - $5,000

– I Hear the Music - $5,000 Cobble Stone Museum – The Cobblestone Museum Arts Series for 2022 - $5,000

– The Cobblestone Museum Arts Series for 2022 - $5,000 Village of Holley - Concerts in Canal Park - $220

- Concerts in Canal Park - $220 Yates Community Library – More than just books - $4,950

– More than just books - $4,950 Village of Medina – Painting of Murals - $3,460

– Painting of Murals - $3,460 Eric Weatherbee – the Humble Bard Presents - $2,500

– the Humble Bard Presents - $2,500 Gilliam Grant Community Center – Collage of Art - $4,450

– Collage of Art - $4,450 Bergen Historical Society – Silent Film Series - $3,000

– Silent Film Series - $3,000 The Elba Betterment Community – EBC Presents Art around Town - $2,350

– EBC Presents Art around Town - $2,350 Holland Purchase Historical Society – Holland Land Office Museum Guest Speaker and Concert Series -$3,250

– Holland Land Office Museum Guest Speaker and Concert Series -$3,250 Genesee Symphony Orchestra – The Genesee Symphony Orchestra’s 76 th Season - $5,000

– The Genesee Symphony Orchestra’s 76 Season - $5,000 Batavia Central School District Foundation – Pop Up Art Show - $1,685

– Pop Up Art Show - $1,685 Byron Bergen Public Library – Art and Music in Our Community – Enriching Lives Through the Arts - $4,459

– Art and Music in Our Community – Enriching Lives Through the Arts - $4,459 Batavia Players – 2022 Theatre Season - $5,000

– 2022 Theatre Season - $5,000 Genesee Chorale – Genesee Choral 2022 Season - $5,000

– Genesee Choral 2022 Season - $5,000 Batavia Concert Band – 2022 Summer Concert Series - $5,000

– 2022 Summer Concert Series - $5,000 Hollwedel Memorial Library – Shake on the Lake presents MacBeth - $5,000

– Shake on the Lake presents MacBeth - $5,000 Batavia Community Garden – Community Garden in Bloom

– Community Garden in Bloom Oakfield Betterment Community – Labor Daze - $5,000

– Labor Daze - $5,000 Genesee County Chamber of Commerce – Genesee County Mural Trail - $4,500

– Genesee County Mural Trail - $4,500 Woodward Memorial Library – Art on the Go - $1,286

– Art on the Go - $1,286 Haxton Memorial Library – Talented Thursdays - $5,000 Ripple :

The GO ART! Individual Artist Commission (RIPPLE Grant) supports local, artist-initiated activities, and highlights the role of artists as important members of the community. The Commission is for artistic projects with outstanding artistic merit that work within a community setting. Eric Weatherbee – The Humble Bard Magazine - $2,500

– The Humble Bard Magazine - $2,500 Mandy Humphrey – Beacon Street Mural - $2,000

– Beacon Street Mural - $2,000 Bart Dentino – Concert in the Classroom: Can you see what you hear? - $2,500 Spark :

The Arts Education Program (Spark Grant) supports arts education projects for youth and/or senior learners. Emphasis is placed on the depth and quality of the creative process through which participants learn through or about the arts. Projects must focus on the exploration of art and the artistic process. Judd Sunshine – Erie Canal Songwriting Project - $3,300

– Erie Canal Songwriting Project - $3,300 Bart Denton – The spaces Between the Leaves - $2,500 The Restart NY Regrant Program (grant cycle July 1, 2021, and June 31, 2022) $35,000 in grants.

The Restart NY Regrant Program was developed as part of an initiative to spur the revitalization of New York's creative economy. The program was administered through a network of local and regional organizations through a transparent peer panel funding process and was available to artists and organizations in each of the state's 62 counties. Organizations or individuals with a fiscal agent that met NYSCA and GO ART! criteria could request regrant funds. Through the Restart NY Regrant Program, GO ART!, NYSCA and the New York State Legislature hoped to provide immediate support to promote arts experiences and fuel the reopening and recovery of performance organizations and groups. Grants opportunities were prioritized for organizations and artists planning live performing arts projects, those planning projects and events that are open to and engage public participation and audiences in Genesee and/or Orleans counties, were encouraged and eligible to apply for funding. Grantees: Oakfield Betterment Committee

Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden

GLOW Out!

Gilliam-Grant Center

Batavia Concert Band

St Mark’s Episcopal Church

The Landmark Society of Genesee County

Top Photo: Ryan Duffy, director of the Holland Land Office Museum, makes a brief statement after receiving a grant on behalf of HLOM while City Council President Eugene Jankowski and Mary Jo Whitman look on.

Photos by Howard Owens.

Mary Jo Whitman

GO Art! Board President Stuart McLean

Tom Tiefel, Bergen Town Historian.

Pauli Miano, with Kelly Dudley, of the Elba Betterment Committee, accepts a grant on behalf of their organization.