Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily briefing for March 29, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo conducted his daily briefing at noon today. This is a recording provided by his press office of a portion of it.

"These public people, I don't even have the words to express my admiration for them. FDR always had words. Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the assessment that something else is more important than fear. To me that says it all today. Everyone is afraid. Everyone is afraid.

"Do you think these police officers are not afraid to leave their houses? You think these nurses are not afraid to go into the hospital? They're afraid. But, something is more important than their fear, which is their passion, their commitment, for public service, and helping others. That's all it is. It's just their passion and belief in helping others. And that overcomes their fear. And that makes them, in my book, just truly amazing, outstanding human beings. And I wish them and their families all the best."