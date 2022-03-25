Grand Jury Report: Batavia man accused of being sexual predator, rape, sexually assaulting children

Melvin A. Huntley is indicted on four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony, two counts of rape in the first degree, a Class Class B violent felony, four counts of rape in the third degree, a Class E felony, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child,a Class A-II felony, four counts of course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, a Class D felony, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony, a count of rape in the second degree, a Class E felony, and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony. Huntley is accused of sexual contact by force twice in the summer of 2015. He is accused of sexual contact with another person by force in the winter of 2016. He is accused of sexual contact with another person by force in the summer of 2017. He is accused of sexual intercourse with another person by force in the summer of 2017. He is accused of sexual intercourse with another person by force in the summer of 2016. He is accused of sexual intercourse twice, while being 21 or older, with a person less than 17 years old in the winter of 2016. He is accused of acting in a way injurious to a child in the winter of 2016. He is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with another person less than 13 years old by force in or about the year 2001. He is accused of being 18 years or older and committing rape in the first degree by engaging in sexual intercourse with a person less than 13 years old in or about the year 2012 through 2021. He is accused of engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct, including at least one act of sexual intercourse, oral sexual contact, or anal sexual conduct, with a child less than 13 years old in the summer of 2013 through July of 2021. He is accused of sexual contact with another person less than 11 years old in the summer of 2013 and in September 2015. He is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse, being 18 years old or older, with a person less than 15 years old, in June 2021. He is accused of sexual intercourse, being 18 or older, with a person less than 17 years old in June 2021. He is accused of subjecting a person less than 11 years old to sexual contact in June 2019 and in the summer of 2019 and in December 2020. He is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a person incapable of consent in June 2021.

Brennan M. Dean is indicted on a count of assault in the second degree, a Class D violent felony. Dean is accused of assaulting a Genesee County Jail corrections officer, contrary to penal law while being convicted of a crime and being incarcerated at a correction facility.

Arthur J. Brown is indicted on a count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. Brown is accused of stealing a debit card on Aug. 11 in the Town of Le Roy.

Wade J. Murray is indicted on counts of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, a Class E felony, strangulation in the second degree, a Class D violent felony, assault in the second degree, a Class D violent felony, and attempted assault in the second degree, a Class E felony. Murray is accused of restraining a person in a manner that could cause serious injury on July 12 in the Town of Oakfield. He is accused of applying pressure to another person's neck with the intent to impede breathing or circulation of blood. He is accused of causing serious injury to another person with a dangerous instrument, a boot. He is accused of intending to cause serious physical injury to another person.