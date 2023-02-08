Grand Jury Report: Batavia man accused of possessing forged registration

Frank P. Falleti is indicted on one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D Felony, and one count of falsifying a business record in the first degree, a Class E felony. Falleti is accused of possessing on Aug. 9 a forged NYS registration document with the intent to defraud, deceive or injure another person. He is accused of knowingly not entering a 2019 Mazda into the NYS online registry, Verify, with intent to defraud that included the intent to commit another crime or aid or conceal another crime.

Chad S. Williams is indicted on one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D felony, criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal impersonation in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Williams allegedly found in possession of a 2008 Honda Civic on Nov. 8, along with a forged Texas motor vehicle registration. He is accused of knowingly possessing narcotics packaging. He is also accused of assuming the identity of another person.

Joseph T. Martino is indicted on one count of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony, and grand larceny in the fourth degree. Martino is accused of entering a building on East Main Street, Batavia, and stealing property with a value in excess of $1,000.