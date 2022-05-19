Grand Jury Report: Man accused of starting fire, threatening law enforcement and firefighters in Stafford in December

Christopher C. Say is indicted in counts of assault 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, attempted arson 3rd, criminal mischief 2nd, making a terroristic threat, and criminal mischief 4th. Say is accused of using a dangerous instrument to cause serious injury to another person on Dec. 26 in the Town of Stafford. He is accused of using brass knuckles. He is attempting to start a fire to damage a detached garage at a location on Main Road in Stafford. He is accused of damaging the property of another person in excess of $1,000 in value. He is accused of threatening several troopers, deputies, and firefighters. He is accused of damaging an armored police vehicle. (Click here for previous reports of this incident.)

Adam E. Bortle is indicted on counts of promoting prison contraband 1st and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Bortle is accused of bringing narcotics into the Genesee County Jail on March 20, specifically Alprazolam, Fentanyl, and cocaine.

Gerard H. Altenburg is indicted on counts of felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and reckless driving. Altenburg is accused of driving a 2006 Dodge on Route 5 in the Town of Pembroke while intoxicated on Dec. 1. He was previously convicted of DWI in the Town of Pembroke in June 2016.

Eric T. McGrain is indicted on a count of felony DWI. He is accused of driving a 2019 Chevrolet on Jan. 8 in the Town of Batavia. He was previously convicted of DWI in June 2012 in the Town of Greece.

Marcella F. Greene is indicted on counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Greene is accused of possessing cocaine in a quantity significant enough to sell and a quantity of Fentynal on Dec. 21 in the Town of Batavia.

Edward S. Demetsenaere is indicted on counts of felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation. Demetsenaere is accused of driving drunk on Oct. 27 in the Town of Pavilion.

David B. Kenjockety is indicted on counts of felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and aggravated unlicensed operation. Kenjockety is accused of driving drunk on Aug. 13 in the Town of Darien.

Jason P. Gorton is indicted on a count of assault 1st. Gorton is accused of causing serious injury to another person by use of a dangerous instrument, a mobile phone.

Isaac D. Abrams is indicted on counts of burglary 1st and assault 3rd. Abrams is accused of entering a dwelling on Bloomingdale Road, Town of Alabama on Dec. 28 with the intent of committing a crime. He is accused of causing injury to another person.