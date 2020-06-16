GWMEA celebrates scholarship winner Maddison Hoerbelt

Maddison Hoerbelt is a 2018 graduate of Batavia HS and a winner of a John Mikalski Scholarship from the Genesee Wyoming Music Educators Association. Hoerbelt is attending Ithaca College for Voice Performance and is a mezzo-soprano.

What is her favorite musical experience?

When I was in high school I was very lucky to attend Conference All-State as well as All-Eastern in Atlantic City, New Jersey! During my freshman year of college, I went on tour with the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers to Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC. This past year as a sophomore I went to sing the National Anthem with the Ithaca College Choir at MetLife Stadium right outside of New York City!

What is your musical goal?

My goal is to be an opera and musical theatre actress in opera houses and companies around the world. Mainly in New York City, Germany, and Italy. My goal also includes going to graduate school to get my master's degree in voice performance and eventually a doctorate.

What is your favorite performance venue?

My favorite venue I've ever performed in would be the Kodak Theater in the Eastman School of Music. I performed there for 2 concerts during my time in Conference All-State and three more times with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra in their Holiday Pops Concerts throughout high school! Some of her main performance influences are Renee Fleming, Isabel Leonard, and Anita Rachvelishvili.

Other exciting musical fun facts:

I would have been attending Songfest, a prestigious art song program, in May and June but unfortunately, it was canceled. I'm a member of Mu Phi Epsilon which is a co-ed professional music fraternity, for which I have just been elected the Vice President/Pledge Mom. I also play many instruments including clarinet, saxophone, flute, guitar, ukulele, and piano.