HazMat team gets additional training

Press release:

Nine members of the Genesee County Emergency Support Unit/Hazardous Materials Response Team recently received Hazardous Material Technician certification.

The Hazardous Materials Technician program is offered regionally by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC).

Certification requires successful completion of a five modular training program consisting of a total of 84 hours. The modules focused on:

Modular 1: Primary Skills for the Hazardous Materials Responder

Modular 2: Interpreting the Hazardous Material Environment

Modular 3: Managing the Hazardous Materials Incident

Modular 4: Advanced Skills for the Hazardous Materials Responder

Modular 5: Specialty Skills for the Hazardous Materials Responder

Hazardous materials are a vital component in a multitude of today’s industries. HazMat related incidents pose a threat not only to the community and the environment but to emergency responders as well.

Mitigation and response expertise is essential for an efficient and effective response, minimizing risk and threat. The Genesee County Emergency Support Unit responds to a multitude of incidents each year.

Team members, having been trained in all categories of unknown industrial chemical hazards in liquid, aerosol, powder, solids and vapor/gas forms and who have received Hazardous Material Technician certification, are: