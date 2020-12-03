Local Matters

December 3, 2020 - 5:19pm

Health alert issued for Eli Fish for the evening of Nov. 25

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department has received multiple positive COVID-19 test results from individuals who were at Eli Fish in Batavia on:

  • Wednesday, November 25th from 6:00 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Contact tracing is in progress; however unidentified individuals may have unknowingly been in contact with the positive cases.

We advise all individuals who were at Eli Fish on the stated dates and times to monitor their symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, contact your primary care provider to seek testing immediately and self-isolate until you receive your test results. Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

For more information please visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home.

