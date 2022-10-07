Health Department hosting final anti-rabies clinic of the year on Oct. 13

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department will be hosting their last FREE drive-thru anti-rabies immunization clinic of 2022. The clinic will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia).

“Rabies is a fatal, but preventable viral disease that can spread to people from pets if they are bitten and scratched by an infected animal with rabies,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “We encourage residents to take advantage of our last anti-rabies immunization clinic of 2022 and ensure their pets are protected against rabies.”

Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted. Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. Limit 4 pets per car maximum.

To save you time, please click here to fill out your registration form in advance. Be sure to print out two copies for each pet to be vaccinated and bring them with you to the clinic.

For more information on Health Department services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call 585-344-2580 ext.5555.