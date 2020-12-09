December 9, 2020 - 6:14pm
Health department reports 46 new positive COVID cases since yesterday
Press release:
Data Update:
- Genesee County received 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1283 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, LeRoy, Pavilion, and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s.
- 58 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 21 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 1 of the new cases is a resident at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia, 2 of the new cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, and 2 of the new cases are at the VA Medical Center.
- 1 of the previous community active cases has been identified as a resident of the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.
- Orleans County received 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 778 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Murray, Yates, Ridgeway and Shelby.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
- 13 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 6 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 6 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.