December 9, 2020 - 6:14pm

Health department reports 46 new positive COVID cases since yesterday

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

Data Update:

  • Genesee County received 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1283 positive cases.
    • The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, LeRoy, Pavilion, and Pembroke.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s.
    • 58 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • 21 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
    • 1 of the new cases is a resident at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia, 2 of the new cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, and 2 of the new cases are at the VA Medical Center.
    • 1 of the previous community active cases has been identified as a resident of the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.
  • Orleans County received 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 778 positive cases
    • The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Murray, Yates, Ridgeway and Shelby.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
    • 13 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • 6 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • 6 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

