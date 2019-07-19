Health Department says no public health threat at Mooney's following Facebook post

A post on Facebook by a woman who is apparently a former employee of Mooney's Bar and Grill complaining that the Le Roy restaurant is rat-infested has gotten the attention of thousands of local residents.

In response, the Genesee County Health Department released the following statement.

The Genesee County Health Department is aware of the public’s concerns regarding vermin at Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill located in Le Roy. Public Health sanitarians have been working diligently with the restaurant manager and a licensed exterminator. An inspection by the department was conducted this morning, July 19, and no public health threats were identified. The facility remains open and we will continue increased inspection frequency.

In the original post by Kayla Gangarossa, she writes, in part:

I’ve wanted to say something for so long but because I’m a mother of three and need an income I’ve kept my mouth shut! But due to recent events the public and all my regulars there have a right to know what’s going on!!! I’m sorry to all my fellow coworkers this may affect but it had to be done! Mooneys sports bar and grill in Leroy ny 65 lake st of Leroy to be exact has RATS!!! Hey we had them for MONTHS!!

Gangarossa included eight pictures she claimed to have been taken at the restaurant Wednesday night. The pictures showed what appeared to be at least one dead rat, another dead animal that may have been a mouse, some mousetraps and a whole in a door or wall.

She concluded her post with the statement, "Do NOT eat at Mooney’s ..."

The post has been shared nearly 2,000 times and has more than 1,500 comments.