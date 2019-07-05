July 5, 2019 - 9:05am
Heat advisory issue for Western New York
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for this morning through early evening with a heat index into the upper 90s.
The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible, the weather service warns.
The weather service advises, drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid extended time in the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.