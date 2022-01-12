Hornets 10-0 after beating Elba on Tuesday

The Oakfield-Alabama Hornets are 10-0 on the season after beating Elba on Tuesday 64-53.

For the Hornets:

Kam Cusmano, 22 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks

Kyle Porter, 16 points, 6 rebounds

Gaige Armbrewster, 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Kaden Cusmano, 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks

For Elba:

Zach Marsceill, 21 points

Angelo Penna, 17 points

Also in boys basketball on Tuesday:

Notre Dame beat Pembroke, 74-66

Holley beat Byron-Bergen, 61-51

In girls basketball:

Pavilion beat Mt. Morris 67-12. Lauren Kinglsey scored 16 points, along with eight rebounds, five assists, and seven blocked shots. Shea Amberger notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Karley Zinkievich, 14 points, and Paige Landers, 10 points.

Attica beat Pembroke, 52-42. For Pembroke, Elle Peterson and Allie Schwerthoffer each scored 10 points, with Schwerthoffer snagging 12 rebounds.

Spencerport beat Batavia 60-26.

Photos by Kristin Smith.