Hot first half propels Elba over Batavia in girls basketball

The Lady Lancers hit 70 percent of their shots in the first half of Monday's game against Batavia propelling Elba to a 54-31 win.

Dakota Brinkman, who dropped three three-point buckets, scored 13 points for Elba, while Laci Sewar and Kennedy Augello scored nine each. Adrianna Long scored eight and Sydney Reilly scored seven.

Brinkman also had seven rebounds.

For Batavia, Jaylene Dersham scored 10 points.