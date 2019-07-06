Local Matters

July 6, 2019 - 11:15am

House struck by lightning in Darien

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, Darien, fire, lightning strike.

A house at 682 Sumner Road, Darien, has reportedly been struck by lightning and there is an odor of smoke in the residence.

Darien fire dispatched.

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.: A chief reports the lightning struck near the house, a few breakers tripped, the smoke appears to be coming from a TV, and the house will be checked with a thermal imaging camera. 

UPDATE 11:39 a.m.: Darien back in service.

