Lancaster resident announces bid for NY-27 congressional seat

Press release:

Frank C. Smierciak II, a 28-year-old conservative Republican, announced today that he is running for U.S. Congress in New York’s 27th District to bring desperately needed conservative leadership to Washington.

“Our nation is in crisis. For decades we have allowed career politicians, lawyers, and self-interested millionaires to run this country into the ground. We can not afford this destructive cycle any longer. It is time for our voices to be heard. It is time for a private citizen to take the fight to Washington.”

“Our national debt is skyrocketing, Social Security is collapsing, and veterans, the true heroes of our great Republic, die waiting in line for care or languish in homelessness while we spend billions on illegal immigrants. Our elected officials, both Democrat and Republican, have directly facilitated all of these things. They must be held accountable. We need to act now before it is too late.”

“Our politicians claim they understand and identify with what we go through as private citizens but let’s be frank, politicians are isolated from what the average citizen deals with. The Washington Elite are doing nothing to save Social Security because their retirement is taken care of; they do not have the same worries as the rest of us.

"They claim to be on your side, but when push comes to shove, they resort to the same tired tactics of padding their wallets and playing the blame game, stoking the Democrat vs. Republican rivalry. The truth is, the Washington Elite are a unified team that looks out for itself, and the rest of us are on the other team, left standing in the cold, footing the bill for their incompetence.”

“Our nation cannot afford to have another political insider that is elected based solely on the size of their campaign fund and who they know; we need an average citizen, one that faces the same issues as everyone else, and one who will have to deal with the consequences of the actions of the Washington Elite.

"I am proud to be running to represent not only the current residents of the 27th District but to represent all future residents; all of our children and grandchildren will feel the brunt of the inept blundering that has existed in Washington for decades.”

“As a private citizen that makes around the median income for the district, I know what it is like to worry about paying your bills, I know what it’s like to worry about not being able to save enough for the future, and I know what it’s like to fear the age of retirement knowing that years of paying into Social Security will be money wasted.

"We are all to blame for allowing this cycle to continue; I ask that all of you stand with me to bring the reign of the corrupt Washington Elite to a swift end and take one more step toward draining the swamp. Make no mistake, only we private citizens can drain the swamp. Establishment politicians pay lip service to the sentiment of 'drain the swamp' but the reality is, they are the swamp.”

“I believe so strongly that our Republic needs to get back to its roots that I am putting my entire life savings and retirement on the line. I feel it is my patriotic duty to sacrifice my future so that our great nation will continue to have one."

“Unlike career politicians who will promise everything under the sun to get elected, I will only make one promise to those who would support me: I will fight every single day for our shared interests, for the future of this country, for our children, and for our grandchildren, so that the American Dream can be viable for generations to come, and so that our nation will continue to be one founded on liberty, sacrifice and prosperity.”