Late rally saves State College from series sweep by first-place Muckdogs

Press release:

Just when the Batavia Muckdogs were ready to come home with a sweep of State College, Jonatan Machado provided eighth inning heroics.

Machado crushed a two-out, three-run home run that finished erasing a 5-2 Batavia lead and gave the Spikes a 6-5 lead they would hold for the win.

Leonardo Taveras, who has been nearly perfect for the Spikes, came on in the top of the ninth, striking out two batters while picking up the save with his fastball clocked at 98.

Picking up the win on the mound for the Spikes was Cardinals' 2019 seventh-round draft pick right-hander Jack Ralston (1-0).​Batavia won the series, 2-1.

Batavia rapped 18 hits but no home runs on Monday in a victory, and started Tuesday with two home runs.

Jack Strunc blasted his first of the season, a 2-RBI shot in the fourth inning. Strunc was a 25th round pick in June of the Miami Marlins out of Creighton.

Brayan Hernandez hit his second home run of the season in the fifth inning, a solo shot.

Nic Ready had a strong 2-for-4 game with two doubles, an RBi, and a run as he now has a .310 average.

Dalvy Rosario (run) doubled for the Muckdogs and Troy Johnston singled.

Batavia southpaw Edison Suriel took the loss in relief

Batavia starter Julio Frias went five strong innings with five strikeouts and gave up one earned run.

Another bright spot for Batavia was a strong outing by M.D. Johnson, who came on with one out and struck out two batters for his third hold. ​

Batavia (15-9), remains in first place and plays at home at Dwyer Stadium against the Lowell Spinners, a farm club of the Boston Rex Sox.

The game has many specials, including game-day food discounts that will be announced at the game, and Sahlen's will provide hot dogs for just $1 all game. It is also Turnbull Little League night as children wearing youth baseball shirts receive a free general admission ticket.

On Thursday it's Thirsty Thursday as all Labatt's products are $2. On Friday is Crafty Hour where the large selection of craft beers are just $3. There will be other specials and events during the week. All games are at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for these games and others are available at the Dwyer Stadium box office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, online at muckdogs.com or by calling 585-483-3647.