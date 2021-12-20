Law and Order: 72-year-old Batavia man accused of stalking

Sidney C. Underhill, 72, of Batavia, is charged with stalking 4th and trespass. Following prior complaints of Underhill showing up and watching at places where the occupant of a residence on Swan Street, Underhill was allegedly located in the backyard of the residence, where he does not reside, without permission. Underhill was arraigned in City Court. An order of protection was issued and he was released on his own recognizance.

Tevin D. Bloom, 28, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Bloom is accused of violating an order of protection by going to a protected party's house. He was issued an appearance ticket.

J'Shon K. Naegely, 25, of Batavia, is charged with false personation. During a welfare check at a residence on Dellinger Avenue at 1:40 a.m., Dec. 15, Naegely allegedly lied to police about his identity. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael L. Jackson, 40, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Jackson allegedly stole items from a local business at 9:55 p.m., Dec. 10. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Heather M. Davis, 55, of Lockport, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Davis is accused of violating an order of protection by contacting the protected party at 8:39 a.m., Dec. 10. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jordin M. Schultz, 23, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. During a probation home check at 11:23 p.m., Dec. 11, Schultz was allegedly found in violation of an order of protection. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Lucas Potrzebowski, 27, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Potrzebowski is accused of pushing another person to the ground during a dispute at a local business at 11:30 a.m., Dec. 3. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Charles A. Tomaszewski, 59, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Tomaszewski is accused of violating an order protection by having contact with the protected party at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 15, at a location on Redfield Parkway. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Thomas J. Leonard, 38, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, and criminal nuisance 2nd, after he allegedly damaged property and entered a residence on East Main Street, during an argument at 5:14 p.m., Dec. 11. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $5,000 bail, or $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

Christopher J. Diers, 39, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Diers is accused of stealing items from a store on East Main Street, Batavia, at 9:59 a.m., Dec. 10. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Samantha E. Hosmer, 34, of Medina, is charged with bail jumping 3rd. Hosmer was arrested on a warrant out of City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Kenneth T. Marrocco, 29, of Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration, criminal mischief 4th, and resisting arrest. Marrocco is accused of breaking the glass of a window of a storm door while attempting to force entry into a residence on Montclaire Avenue, Batavia. When police arrived, Marrocco is accused of resisting arrest and allegedly kicking a Batavia police officer in the face. He was arraigned in City Court and issued a stay-away order of protection along with an appearance ticket.

Michael J. Hilton, 30, no permanent address, is charged with petit larceny. Hilton is accused of shoplifting from a local business at 5:55 p.m., Dec. 7. He was issued an appearance ticket. He was held in the Genesee County Jail on an unrelated warrant issued by NYS Parole.

Joseph D. Turner, 39, of Albion, was arrested on a bench warrant for alleged failure to appear at 3:30 p.m., Dec. 15 by Albion PD and turned over to Batavia PD. Turner accepted a plea agreement to dispose of the case.

Kay E. Dilker, 31, of Albion, was arrested on a bench warrant for alleged failure to appear at 4:15 p.m., Dec. 14, by Albion PD and turned over to Batavia PD. She was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Jason Patrick Wickson, 40, of Ellicott Street Road, Pavilion, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. At 10:21 p.m., Dec. 8, medics were dispatched to a residence in Pavilion on the report of a patient suffering a possible stroke. Upon arrival, Pavilion medics and Mercy EMS personal found Wickson suffering a possible overdose from narcotic use. Wickson is accused of using a narcotic in the presence of two children. He was transported to UMMC for medical treatment. Once released from care, Wickson turned himself in the Genesee County Jail for processing and was released on an appearance ticket.

Scot J. Hinze, 35, of Batavia, is charged with felony DWI. Hinze was stopped on Dec. 17 by State Police in Alden for alleged failure to keep right. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was processed at SP Clearance where he was allegedly found to have a BAC of .16. Hinze was issued an appearance ticket.

Penny L. Mase, 65, of East Bethany, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. mase was stopped at 10:31 p.m., Dec. 18, in East Bethany by State Police. She was issued an appearance ticket.