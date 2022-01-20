Law and Order: Attica man arrested on bail jumping warrant

Joey Robert Tatro, 27, of Exchange Street, Attica, is charged with criminal contempt and bail jumping 3rd. Tatro was arrested on warrants out of City Court by Deputy Andrew Mullen and Sgt. Andrew Hale. He was jailed on $1,000 bail, $2,000 bond, or $3,000 partially secured bond.

Jonathan Lee Holland, 38, of Bethany Center Road, Bethany, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, failure to keep right, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Holland was stopped at 1:55 p.m., Jan. 19, on Ellicott Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.