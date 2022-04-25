Law and Order: Batavia man accused of threatening to kill woman with knife

Rufus Garrett Johnson, 28, of Park Way, Chili, is charged with petit larceny. Johnson is accused of stealing multiple items from Walmart at 9:36 a.m. on April 24. Johnson was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Cameron J. Sokolowski, 29, of Batavia, he's charged with harassment 2nd, menacing 2nd, unlawful imprisonment 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. Sokolowski allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and threatened to kill her. He's also accused of damaging property and not allowing the woman to leave the room. Sokolowski was arraigned in city court and released under supervision.

Tonya M. Weber, 38, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Weber is accused of stealing from a business on East Main Street, Batavia. Weber was issued an appearance ticket.

Lakeisha A. Gibson, 35, of Albion, is charged with assault 3rd, menacing 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, endangering the welfare of a child. Gibson is accused of hitting another person in the face, causing an injury, and threatening to stab that person with a pair of scissors. Gibson was arraigned and City Court and released under supervision.

Robie Dersham, 53, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Dershamwas stopped by State Police at 12:38 a.m., April 24, at a location in the Town of Bethany. Dersham was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Anthony J. Gonzales, 30, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Gonzales was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 7:33 PM, April 22. Gonzales was issued an appearance ticket. No further information released.