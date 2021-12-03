Law and Order: Batavia man accused of violatiing court orders

John Kenneth Hobbs, 34, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd and violation of an order of protection. Hobbs is accused of entering the home of a protected party at 1:10 p.m., Nov. 24. He then allegedly fled the property and was located in the nearby woods by Deputy James Stack and K-9 "Rayzor." He was also accused of burglary 2nd and disobeying a mandate for a similar incident at 11:30 p.m., Nov. 4.

Alexander Douglas Scheg, 27, of Warboys Road, Byron, is charged with bail jumping 3rd. During an unrelated incident, Scheg was identified who allegedly failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Gerard Hart Altenburg, 26, of Main Road, Pembroke, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, speeding, unsafe passing, and reckless driving. Altenburg was stopped at 7:02 p.m., Dec. 1, on Main Road in Pembroke by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.