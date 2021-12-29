Law and Order: Man charged with DWI after report of car parked in roadway on Route 33

Glenn Howard Wright, 51, of Broadway Street, Bethany, is charged with DWI, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, no seat belt, and stopped in the roadway on a public highway. Wright was arrested after deputies David Moore and Kyle Krzemien were dispatched at 2:41 a.m., Dec. 28, to the 6700 block of Clinton Street Road, Stafford, for a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway. Wright was issued an appearance ticket.

Amber Lynn Turner, 28, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Turner is accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Batavia at 3:33 p.m., Dec. 28. She was issued an appearance ticket.