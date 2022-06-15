Law and Order: Rochester woman, suspected drug dealer, allegedly found with 41 bags and bulk crack cocaine

Jennifer Moton

Jennifer "Miss B" M. Moton, 37, of Driving Park, Rochester, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, and promoting prison contraband 1st. Moton was arrested following a traffic stop by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush on a warrant based on a sealed Grand Jury indictment in Genesee County for allegedly selling crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force. While Morton was being processed at the jail, information was developed that resulted in a search warrant. Morton was allegedly found in possession of 41 pre-packaged bags of crack cocaine along with a bulk quantity of crack cocaine. Moton was arraigned in Genesee County Court and released on her own recognizance and arraigned in Town of Stafford court and also released on her own recognizance.

Jennifer L. Sprague-Clark, 39, of Batavia, robbery 1st degree; criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree, grand larceny 4th degree, coercion 3rd degree, and menacing 2nd, burglary 2nd, grand larceny 4th, and obstruction of governmental administration 2nd. Sprague-Clark is accused of fleeing on foot following a traffic stop at 10:22 a.m., June 1. A short time later she was taken into custody. She was subdued with a taser. The officer was reportedly aware of other pending charges. No information was released related to the other charges. She was arraigned in city court and ordered held on $25,000 bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

Arthur L. Golden, 63, of Batavia is charged with criminal contempt 1st degree; burglary 3rd degree. Golden is accused of contacting a person he was ordered not to contact. He was ordered held without bail. Previously: Law and Order: Batavia man accused of assaulting neighbor, stealing neighbor's bike

Joseph N. Trinca, 34, of St. Paul Street, Rochester, is charged with stalking 4th and harassment 2nd. Trinca is accused of stalking and harassing another person over an extended period of time. The allegations were first reported on Nov. 25 and Investigator Howard Carlson handled the case. Trinca was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released. An order of protection was issued.

Elaysia A. Mendez, 26, of Delamaine Drive, Rochester, is charged with felony DWI (three or more convictions within 15 years), aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without an interlock device, uninspected motor vehicle, forgery 2nd, criminal impersonation 2nd, and falsifying business records. Mendez was stopped at 3:22 a.m., June 11, on Route 33 in Stafford by Sgt. Mathew Clor. She allegedly provided a false identity to Clor and signed her fingerprints at the Genesee County Jail with another person's name. She was held pending arraignment.

Megan Danae Seymour, 32, no street address provided, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and motor vehicle lights below standards. Seymour was stopped at 1:49 a.m., June 12, on Walnut Street, Batavia, by Deputy Trevor Sherwood.

Robert Lawrence Tullar, II, 39, of Townline Road, Byron, is charged with petit larceny. Tullar is accused of shoplifting from Walmart at 3:47 p.m., June 14.

Zachary J. Marrow, 30, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief. Marrow is accused of damaging a fence belonging to a neighbor. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Andre L. Roberts, 29, of Pavilion, is charged with trespassing. Roberts is accused of being on property at 11:25 a.m., June 7, on Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia, after being advised he was not welcome. Roberts was issued an appearance ticket.

Laura J. Reed, 30, of Le Roy, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Reed is accused of not showing up for Grand Jury after being served a subpoena on March 29. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael J. Elmore, 31, no residence information provided, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Elmore is accused of slashing tires on multiple vehicles on Swan Street on March 27. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Antonio D. Callen, 31, of Selma, Ala., is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, speeding, and no headlights. Callen was stopped at 2:17 a.m., June 5, on Main Street, Batavia, by a Batavia patrol officer. Callen was released on traffic tickets.

Ajie JJ. Smith-Ezell, 27, of Rochester, is charged with assault 1st. Smith-Ezell is accused of assaulting a person at a local hotel. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $10,000 bail, $20,000 bond, or $40,000 partially secured bond. An order of protection was issued.

Anthony L. Vanelli, 44, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Vanelli is accused of stealing multiple packs of pork ribs from a business on Ellicott Street at 6:38 p.m., June 4. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Erica M. Raphael, 37, of Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant. She was sentenced on a pending matter in City Court, concluding all court proceedings on the case.

Michael W. Williams, 63, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Williams was allegedly observed by witnesses driving drunk at 7:35 p.m., May 31. Williams was located by a Batavia patrol officer and upon further investigation, arrested. Williams allegedly failed a field sobriety test. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Crystal A. Mounts, 45, of Batavia, was arrested on six bench warrants. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on bail.