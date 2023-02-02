Local Matters

February 2, 2023 - 2:33pm

Le Roy beats Perry behind Holly's 23 points

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, Le Roy.

leryoufeb2image7.jpg

Le Roy beat Perry in Boys Basketball on Monday, 51-26.

Scoring for the Knights: 

  • Merritt Holly, 23 points, 10 rebounds.
  • Andrew Pocock, 14 points
  • Jean Agosto, 10 points, 9 rebounds.

Photos by Jason Coniber

In Boys Basketball:

  • Pembroke beat Attica, 72-57. Cayden Pfalzer, 32 points, Tyson Totten, 12 points, Chase Guzdek, 12 points
  • Batavia lost to Irondequiot, 67-45. Ja'vin McFollins scored 17 points. Carter McFollins scored 9. 
  • Notre Dame beat Elba, 74-52
  • Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall, 63-48

ileryoufeb2mage6.jpg

ileryoufeb2mage5.jpg

imleryoufeb2age4.jpg

imleryoufeb2age1_3.jpg

