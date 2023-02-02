February 2, 2023 - 2:33pm
Le Roy beats Perry behind Holly's 23 points
posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, Le Roy.
Le Roy beat Perry in Boys Basketball on Monday, 51-26.
Scoring for the Knights:
- Merritt Holly, 23 points, 10 rebounds.
- Andrew Pocock, 14 points
- Jean Agosto, 10 points, 9 rebounds.
Photos by Jason Coniber
In Boys Basketball:
- Pembroke beat Attica, 72-57. Cayden Pfalzer, 32 points, Tyson Totten, 12 points, Chase Guzdek, 12 points
- Batavia lost to Irondequiot, 67-45. Ja'vin McFollins scored 17 points. Carter McFollins scored 9.
- Notre Dame beat Elba, 74-52
- Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall, 63-48
